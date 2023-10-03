Sign up
258 / 365
Time for a nibble?
I think this is an ivy - I never knew they flowered! They remind me of the old-fashioned jacks my nana used to have. And it looks like some hungry insects have been tempted by the leaves!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
ivy
