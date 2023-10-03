Previous
Time for a nibble?
Time for a nibble?

I think this is an ivy - I never knew they flowered! They remind me of the old-fashioned jacks my nana used to have. And it looks like some hungry insects have been tempted by the leaves!
3rd October 2023

Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
