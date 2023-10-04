Sign up
259 / 365
Fungus fest
There are several clumps of very interesting-looking mushroom/toadstool things growing around the postbox at the end of my road!
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
0
365
iPhone 11
4th October 2023 11:16am
nature
,
autumn
,
fungi
