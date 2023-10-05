Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
261 / 365
Who are you looking at?
This statue is in the grounds of the tower we visited at the weekend. He is installed in the formal garden and I thought his ear looked quite elf-ish.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
261
photos
19
followers
19
following
71% complete
View this month »
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st October 2023 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
lower marney tower
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, reminds me of Dr Spock ;-)
October 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close