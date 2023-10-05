Previous
Who are you looking at? by lizgooster
261 / 365

Who are you looking at?

This statue is in the grounds of the tower we visited at the weekend. He is installed in the formal garden and I thought his ear looked quite elf-ish.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, reminds me of Dr Spock ;-)
October 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise