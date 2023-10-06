Sign up
263 / 365
Falling into flower
We often associate autumn with falling leaves and dying undergrowth so I love that these cyclamen are bursting into life. Have borrowed the North American ‘fall’ for my title! 🍂 🍁 🌸
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
263
photos
19
followers
19
following
72% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th October 2023 2:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
seasons
,
cyclamen
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous and beautifully captured.
October 6th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 6th, 2023
