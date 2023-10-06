Previous
Falling into flower by lizgooster
263 / 365

Falling into flower

We often associate autumn with falling leaves and dying undergrowth so I love that these cyclamen are bursting into life. Have borrowed the North American ‘fall’ for my title! 🍂 🍁 🌸
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Diana ace
They are gorgeous and beautifully captured.
October 6th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 6th, 2023  
