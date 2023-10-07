Sign up
264 / 365
Peaceful lake
I normally go to the supermarket while Ellie is at her Acro class on Saturday morning but today I snuck in a solo walk at the country park just across the road. Much more restful and refreshing!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
264
photos
19
followers
19
following
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Tags
sunlight
,
trees
,
country
,
lake
,
park”
,
“milton
