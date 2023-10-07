Previous
Peaceful lake by lizgooster
264 / 365

Peaceful lake

I normally go to the supermarket while Ellie is at her Acro class on Saturday morning but today I snuck in a solo walk at the country park just across the road. Much more restful and refreshing!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise