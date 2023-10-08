Previous
Standing out by lizgooster
Standing out

I don’t know what plant this is but these plump, shiny berries jumped out at me.
Susan Wakely ace
The berries are a lovely red.
October 8th, 2023  
katy ace
They look so pretty against the muted autumn tones
October 8th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 8th, 2023  
