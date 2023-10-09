Previous
Proudly purple by lizgooster
Proudly purple

I think this is a type of geranium. It was a lovely sunny morning today and this was a bright sight on my way to the coffee shop earlier. I like the way the stamens cast a shadow in the strong but slanting sun.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely colour.
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colour.
October 9th, 2023  
