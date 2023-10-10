Previous
Little & large by lizgooster
Little & large

Mini me watering cans! I see these very regularly in my garden, something about them as a pair just struck me this morning
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
