Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
271 / 365
Knitting at work
A bright knitted sculpture on display at my client’s office - a fun sight to greet you as you step out of the lift!
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
271
photos
19
followers
19
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th October 2023 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
london
,
sculpture
Dave
ace
Very colorful. That's something that would startle me everyday when I catch it out of the corner of my eye!
October 13th, 2023
katy
ace
This is really a very intriguing piece of art.
@randystreat
goals!
October 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such an awsome capture and greeting!
October 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close