272 / 365
Offsite parking
When we arrived at the Apple Day event there were lots of cars crammed into the overspill area. By the time we left, the cars immediately around us had left and it looked as if I’d parked in a random field on my own! It really tickled me.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
273
photos
19
followers
19
following
74% complete
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th October 2023 1:31pm
Tags
car
,
parking
,
day”
,
“apple
,
“burwash
,
manor”
