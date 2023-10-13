Previous
Offsite parking
Offsite parking

When we arrived at the Apple Day event there were lots of cars crammed into the overspill area. By the time we left, the cars immediately around us had left and it looked as if I’d parked in a random field on my own! It really tickled me.
Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
