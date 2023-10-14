Previous
Apple spiral by lizgooster
272 / 365

Apple spiral

We went to a local Apple Day event this morning. For those who know the ‘slinky’ toy, Ellie used a spiraliser to create something looking very like one, out of an apple. It tasted delicious too! 🍎 🌀 🍏
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What fun. The apple looks enormous.
October 14th, 2023  
JackieR ace
What fun!!!
October 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous pov and capture. I have one ;-)
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise