272 / 365
Apple spiral
We went to a local Apple Day event this morning. For those who know the ‘slinky’ toy, Ellie used a spiraliser to create something looking very like one, out of an apple. It tasted delicious too! 🍎 🌀 🍏
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
3
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
apple
autumn
"burwash
manor"
Susan Wakely
ace
What fun. The apple looks enormous.
October 14th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What fun!!!
October 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous pov and capture. I have one ;-)
October 14th, 2023
