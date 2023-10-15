Sign up
274 / 365
Woodland wander
An afternoon walking at Wandlebury on a cold, sunny autumn day. This is one of my happy places whatever the season, and whether alone or with family and friends.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
274
photos
19
followers
19
following
Tags
nature
woodland
autumn
seasons
wandlebury
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of the beautiful woods.
October 16th, 2023
