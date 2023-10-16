Previous
Winter white by lizgooster
275 / 365

Winter white

I’m surprised at how many months of the year you can find roses blooming. No bad thing in my book, they look lovely. 🥀
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
