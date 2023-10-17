Previous
Autumn leaf by lizgooster
276 / 365

Autumn leaf

I do love the russet colours of the season. This leaf had fallen from a tree on the corner of my street.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up and detail gorgeous colour too.
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise