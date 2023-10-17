Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
276 / 365
Autumn leaf
I do love the russet colours of the season. This leaf had fallen from a tree on the corner of my street.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
276
photos
19
followers
19
following
75% complete
View this month »
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th October 2023 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
seasons
Diana
ace
Lovely close up and detail gorgeous colour too.
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close