Previous
Cool coffee by lizgooster
281 / 365

Cool coffee

Rounding off my trio of Camden shopfronts, here is a very colourful Starbucks!
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise