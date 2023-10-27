Previous
Pumpkin picking by lizgooster
Pumpkin picking

Time to visit the pumpkin patch! This cheerful design brightened up a grey day in the Fens. 🎃
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
