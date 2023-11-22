Sign up
308 / 365
Crack of dawn
It was a beautiful sunrise this morning. The camera doesn’t do it justice but I took a photo anyway! 🌅
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
nature
,
sunrise
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and silhouettes.
November 22nd, 2023
