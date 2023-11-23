Sign up
309 / 365
The Midas touch
Our street is lined with lots of these trees. They look amazing at the moment and I wanted to try an interesting angle on (one of) them.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
