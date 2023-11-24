Sign up
Previous
311 / 365
Dazzling
Although it is still November it seems that everywhere I go Christmas has come early. This is near the mysterious Harry Potter platform 9 and 3/4 at Kings Cross.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
2
2
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
311
photos
19
followers
19
following
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th November 2023 7:33pm
Tags
christmas
,
london
Lisa Brown
ace
great shot. very festive
November 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s looking very impressive.
November 24th, 2023
