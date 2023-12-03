Sign up
324 / 365
Musical bears
It is a true winter wonderland at the local garden centre - lots of over the top displays and wonderful decorations. Ellie was captivated by these instrument-playing polar bears!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd December 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
bears”
,
“polar
Milanie
ace
And the lighting you captured makes this adorable
December 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks fun.
December 3rd, 2023
