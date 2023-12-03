Previous
Musical bears by lizgooster
Musical bears

It is a true winter wonderland at the local garden centre - lots of over the top displays and wonderful decorations. Ellie was captivated by these instrument-playing polar bears!
Milanie ace
And the lighting you captured makes this adorable
December 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks fun.
December 3rd, 2023  
