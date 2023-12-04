Sign up
Previous
326 / 365
View from the top
Grabbed the best seat on a London double-decker bus - front row on the top deck. Wonderful bird's eye view as we approached Liverpool Street.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th November 2023 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
london
,
streetscape
,
the city of london
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful light and reflections, you sure had the lucky seat.
December 5th, 2023
