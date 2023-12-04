Previous
View from the top by lizgooster
View from the top

Grabbed the best seat on a London double-decker bus - front row on the top deck. Wonderful bird's eye view as we approached Liverpool Street.
4th December 2023

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful light and reflections, you sure had the lucky seat.
December 5th, 2023  
