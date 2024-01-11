Previous
Poinsettia by lizgooster
Photo 376

Poinsettia

Looking slightly worse for wear now - we are not a green-fingered family! - but I love the bright colour poinsettias bring at this time of year so I thought it deserved a photo.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise