Photo 376
Highland coo
We saw quite a few Highland cattle during our Scottish trip but didn’t get close enough for a photo. This was as good as it got! 🐮
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
scotland
,
ellie
,
“highland
,
cow”
Diana
ace
Such a sweet shot.
January 12th, 2024
katy
ace
Look at that precious, impish grin! This is a perfect photo I think
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Wrapped up warm and looking cute.
January 12th, 2024
