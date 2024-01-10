Previous
Next
Highland coo by lizgooster
Photo 376

Highland coo

We saw quite a few Highland cattle during our Scottish trip but didn’t get close enough for a photo. This was as good as it got! 🐮
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a sweet shot.
January 12th, 2024  
katy ace
Look at that precious, impish grin! This is a perfect photo I think
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Wrapped up warm and looking cute.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise