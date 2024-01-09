Previous
Portrait with pom-pom hat by lizgooster
Portrait with pom-pom hat

One thing I'd like to try of this year is portrait photography. I'm starting wiht an easy one, my daughter, Ellie, as she is (usually, though not always!) a willing subject.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
A great project. Maybe Ellie will play along and have fun dressing up for you.
January 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice portrait. Love the focus.
January 9th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
a very lovely young lady captured beautifully.
January 9th, 2024  
