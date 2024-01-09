Sign up
Previous
Photo 375
Portrait with pom-pom hat
One thing I'd like to try of this year is portrait photography. I'm starting wiht an easy one, my daughter, Ellie, as she is (usually, though not always!) a willing subject.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
3
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd January 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
scotland
,
ellie
Susan Wakely
ace
A great project. Maybe Ellie will play along and have fun dressing up for you.
January 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice portrait. Love the focus.
January 9th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
a very lovely young lady captured beautifully.
January 9th, 2024
