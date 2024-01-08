Sign up
Photo 374
The berries and the ivy
About a month ago I posted a photo of the ivy in flower. I hadn’t realised ivy had either flowers or berries so was very interested to see these today!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
winter
plants
berries
ivy
katy
ace
FAV wonderful clrity to the photo and very informative I shall have to check the ivy near me
January 8th, 2024
