The berries and the ivy by lizgooster
Photo 374

The berries and the ivy

About a month ago I posted a photo of the ivy in flower. I hadn’t realised ivy had either flowers or berries so was very interested to see these today!
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
katy ace
FAV wonderful clrity to the photo and very informative I shall have to check the ivy near me
January 8th, 2024  
