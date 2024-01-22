Sign up
Previous
Photo 388
Drooping daffodil
Its head is bowed but not felled after Storm Isha last night.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flowers
,
of
,
daffodil
,
“signs
,
spring”
