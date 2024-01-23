Previous
Tulip time

It is a grey and rainy day today so I am enjoying the bright colours of these tulips that I bought at the weekend. Thought they would look more dramatic against black. 💐
Diana ace
They look even more dramatic on black, stunning colours and capture.
January 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They are certainly cheerful on a grey wet day.
January 23rd, 2024  
