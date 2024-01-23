Sign up
Previous
Photo 389
Tulip time
It is a grey and rainy day today so I am enjoying the bright colours of these tulips that I bought at the weekend. Thought they would look more dramatic against black. 💐
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Tags
tulips
“still
life”
Diana
ace
They look even more dramatic on black, stunning colours and capture.
January 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They are certainly cheerful on a grey wet day.
January 23rd, 2024
