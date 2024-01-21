Previous
Another day dawns by lizgooster
Photo 387

Another day dawns

The tree in my next-door-but-one neighbour’s garden is a constant presence but constantly looks different. Here it is on a very cold winter morning.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That's one amazing tree
January 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking tree.
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise