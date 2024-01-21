Sign up
Photo 387
Another day dawns
The tree in my next-door-but-one neighbour’s garden is a constant presence but constantly looks different. Here it is on a very cold winter morning.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
2
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
387
photos
27
followers
26
following
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
18th January 2024 7:27am
tree
,
winter
,
sunrise
Milanie
ace
That's one amazing tree
January 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking tree.
January 21st, 2024
