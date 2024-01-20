Sign up
Poison ivy?
I hope not - this is growing on my front fence! It caught my eye as I locked up my bike because the veins stand out so brightly against the dark leaves
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
home
garden
ivy
