Photo 385
Weird & wonderful
Although this is slightly sinister I thought it was just too strange not to share! Spotted in the window of a skateboarding shop in central Cambridge
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th January 2024 11:44am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cambridge
things”
“weird
