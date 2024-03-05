Previous
Day of the dead care freshener by lizgooster
Day of the dead care freshener

Not the most obvious choice, I admit! But Ellie has had a bit of a Day of the Dead fascination, not quite sure how or why, so when I saw this in the supernarket I just had to get it!
Susan Wakely ace
Nice patterns if nothing else.
March 5th, 2024  
