Skull muse by lizgooster
Photo 428

Skull muse

This is a drawing my daughter did, based on the Day of the Dead car freshener I posted a photo of previously. She drew it on a white page and I’ve added a black background for dramatic effect.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
