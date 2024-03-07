Sign up
Peaceful outlook
We have come away for a little mini break, an overnight stay in a converted farm only an hour from home. It was my birthday gift to my husband - which I get to benefit from too! We are delighted with the view from our ‘lakeside hut’.
7th March 2024
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th March 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
tewinbury
