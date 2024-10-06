Previous
Marching orders by lizgooster
Photo 646

Marching orders

Spotted this sculpture in the City of London and was curious enough to get closer. It commemorates 350 years of the Christ's Hospital School. To add to my interest, it was unveiled on my 49th birthday in 2017! https://www.layersoflondon.org/map/records/christ-s-hospital-memorial-sculpture
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
A beautiful sculpture and nice to know the mission continues.
October 7th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice find
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise