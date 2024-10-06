Sign up
Previous
Photo 646
Marching orders
Spotted this sculpture in the City of London and was curious enough to get closer. It commemorates 350 years of the Christ's Hospital School. To add to my interest, it was unveiled on my 49th birthday in 2017!
https://www.layersoflondon.org/map/records/christ-s-hospital-memorial-sculpture
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
2nd October 2024 10:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
sculpture
,
public art
Dorothy
ace
A beautiful sculpture and nice to know the mission continues.
October 7th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice find
October 7th, 2024
