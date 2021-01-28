Sign up
Tangled and wild
We're fortunate to have unmanaged conservation land directly behind us. I took this standing at our back fence.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
LManning
ace
@ljmanning
I'm a complete amateur with very little technical knowledge. I took one black & white film course way back in 2004. I primarily shoot with...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
28th January 2021 10:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
black and white
,
trees
,
branches
,
landscape
