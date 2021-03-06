Previous
Ellis Creek by ljmanning
Ellis Creek

The creek has opened up and the water is running fast. Biggest diiference between today’s hike and two weeks ago? So many more birds are back.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Marvelous black and white! Love the ice formations and the bubbles on the water.
March 6th, 2021  
