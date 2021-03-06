Sign up
Ellis Creek
The creek has opened up and the water is running fast. Biggest diiference between today’s hike and two weeks ago? So many more birds are back.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Tags
b&w
,
ice
,
waterfall
,
creek
,
thaw
,
landscape-36
,
back-white
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous black and white! Love the ice formations and the bubbles on the water.
March 6th, 2021
