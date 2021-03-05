Previous
Trapped in the ice by ljmanning
64 / 365

Trapped in the ice

And waiting for spring. I like it on black.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
I like it on black, too.
March 5th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
it does indeed look good on black
March 5th, 2021  
Nada ace
Great icy shot.
March 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool!
March 6th, 2021  
