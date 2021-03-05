Sign up
Trapped in the ice
And waiting for spring. I like it on black.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
5th March 2021 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
leaf
Milanie
ace
I like it on black, too.
March 5th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
it does indeed look good on black
March 5th, 2021
Nada
ace
Great icy shot.
March 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool!
March 6th, 2021
