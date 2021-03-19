Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
78 / 365
Stupid childproof packaging...
This little Chickadee was hammering away at this particular sunflower seed for quite some time. Apparently it didn’t want to open. All I could think of was me with one of those childproof bottle caps.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
98
photos
54
followers
92
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Latest from all albums
74
18
19
75
76
20
77
78
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
19th March 2021 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
chickadee
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Ha ha! I know how it feels. Cute shot!
March 20th, 2021
Yolanda
ace
Beautiful!
March 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close