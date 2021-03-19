Previous
Next
Stupid childproof packaging... by ljmanning
78 / 365

Stupid childproof packaging...

This little Chickadee was hammering away at this particular sunflower seed for quite some time. Apparently it didn’t want to open. All I could think of was me with one of those childproof bottle caps.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Ha ha! I know how it feels. Cute shot!
March 20th, 2021  
Yolanda ace
Beautiful!
March 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise