These stones were painted by children, and form an improptu memorial outside a local community centre. There are 215 stones, honouring the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found in a mass grave on the site of a former Indian Residential School near Kamloops, British Columbia at the end of May. Hundreds more have been found at other sites in the weeks since, and there are thousands more to come. The residential school system was an unmitigated horror that did uncountable damage. But it gives me hope that the children who created this memorial are learning about and recognizing that history.
You can learn more at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation https://nctr.ca/