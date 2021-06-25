Sign up
176 / 365
Drenched
It was bucketing rain all afternoon, then stopped just in time for our walk. Even the little catwalk was soaked. BOB.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
170
60
171
172
173
174
175
176
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
25th June 2021 8:03pm
rain
,
wet
,
path
,
footpath
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice reflections and beautiful light!
June 26th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this! The reflections and the tree at the end. Fav!
June 26th, 2021
