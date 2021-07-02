Previous
Sun shower by ljmanning
183 / 365

Sun shower

A short sun shower, that came in between the seemingly endless repeated thunderstorms. It’s been a week of this now…
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
July 3rd, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very nice capture of the rain
July 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful petunias!
July 3rd, 2021  
