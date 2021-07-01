Previous
The Duchess by ljmanning
The Duchess

Our Duchess of Albany clematis is having a very good year.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shade of pink and I love the shape of the blooms.
July 2nd, 2021  
