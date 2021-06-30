Old city hall, revisited

Today is the six month mark of my 365! No one is more astonished than me that I’ve stuck with it and, so far at least, I’ve always shot and posted each day. This is a wonderful community and I have learned so much from your beautiful images and daring experiments. I am grateful beyond measure to be part of it.
To mark this mini-milestone, I offer the summer version of the first shot I posted, seen here https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2021-01-01
Thank you for each and every view, fav, and comment. ❤️