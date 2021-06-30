Previous
Old city hall, revisited by ljmanning
181 / 365

Old city hall, revisited

Today is the six month mark of my 365! No one is more astonished than me that I’ve stuck with it and, so far at least, I’ve always shot and posted each day. This is a wonderful community and I have learned so much from your beautiful images and daring experiments. I am grateful beyond measure to be part of it.
To mark this mini-milestone, I offer the summer version of the first shot I posted, seen here https://365project.org/ljmanning/365/2021-01-01
Thank you for each and every view, fav, and comment. ❤️
30th June 2021

LManning (Laura)

I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Jane Pittenger ace
Congratulations and this is a lovely scene
July 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful old building and congrats!
July 1st, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 1st, 2021  
