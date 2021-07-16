Previous
This morning’s coffee break companion by ljmanning
197 / 365

This is a Common Garter Snake (Thamnophis sirtalis) and completely harmless. Garters are the most widely distributed North American snake. They are not venomous, but will release a foul-smelling liquid if threatened. If you zoom in, you can see the characteristic black forked tip on the red tongue. This is a female I think, judging by her size. They give birth to between 12 and 40 live young at a time. Common Garter Snake populations include far more males than females, so during mating season, they form "mating balls", in which one or two females are completely swamped by ten or more males. 😳
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful capture! I haven't seen one of these in years.
July 17th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Brave capture! I know that they are harmless but snakes are one of the few creatures that I freak out about it.
July 17th, 2021  
Lin ace
Awesome!
July 17th, 2021  
