Previous
Next
Garden art by ljmanning
230 / 365

Garden art

This beautiful silhouette of a pair of swallows was an anniversary gift from some dear friends. It’s made of steel, which will weather and change colour over time. I’m rather in love with it.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
What a beautiful gift
August 19th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Clever
August 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise