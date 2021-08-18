Sign up
Garden art
This beautiful silhouette of a pair of swallows was an anniversary gift from some dear friends. It’s made of steel, which will weather and change colour over time. I’m rather in love with it.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
18th August 2021 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
art
,
sculpture
,
swallows
bkb in the city
What a beautiful gift
August 19th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Clever
August 19th, 2021
