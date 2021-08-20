Sign up
232 / 365
Lesser Yellow Underwing Moth
At least, that’s what the app says it is. I hadn’t planned to continue the “insects in my garden” parade today, but when opportunity presents itself… I liked the way the sun was shining through his wing.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
0
0
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
20th August 2021 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moth
,
backyard-wildlife
,
lesser-yellow-underwing
