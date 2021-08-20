Previous
Lesser Yellow Underwing Moth by ljmanning
Lesser Yellow Underwing Moth

At least, that’s what the app says it is. I hadn’t planned to continue the “insects in my garden” parade today, but when opportunity presents itself… I liked the way the sun was shining through his wing.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

LManning (Laura)

