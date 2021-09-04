Sign up
247 / 365
Mist on the water
A misty, foggy farewell from Lower Buckhorn Lake this morning. BOB.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Views
5
1
2
365
SM-G950W
4th September 2021 7:31am
reflections
morning
lake
mist
Ian George
A lovely scene
September 4th, 2021
