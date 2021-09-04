Previous
Mist on the water by ljmanning
247 / 365

Mist on the water

A misty, foggy farewell from Lower Buckhorn Lake this morning. BOB.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

LManning (Laura)

Photo Details

Ian George ace
A lovely scene
September 4th, 2021  
