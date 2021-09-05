Previous
Next
Great Blue Heron by ljmanning
248 / 365

Great Blue Heron

This juvenile Great Blue Heron found some good fishing below the dam. I love the little knot of feathers on its chest. Rough day?
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Splendid capture! Love the shades of green too.
September 5th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
September 6th, 2021  
GaryW
Great find.
September 6th, 2021  
Ryan ace
Looks like lunch put up a bit more of a fight than usual!
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise