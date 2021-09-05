Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
248 / 365
Great Blue Heron
This juvenile Great Blue Heron found some good fishing below the dam. I love the little knot of feathers on its chest. Rough day?
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
328
photos
91
followers
132
following
67% complete
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
5th September 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
great-blue-heron
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Splendid capture! Love the shades of green too.
September 5th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
September 6th, 2021
GaryW
Great find.
September 6th, 2021
Ryan
ace
Looks like lunch put up a bit more of a fight than usual!
September 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close