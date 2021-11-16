Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
320 / 365
Bits and bobs
And a little vintage-y faffing. Because some days that’s all you’ve got.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
412
photos
102
followers
122
following
87% complete
View this month »
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Latest from all albums
314
315
92
316
317
318
319
320
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
16th November 2021 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shiny
,
metal
,
screws
bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 17th, 2021
Mags
ace
I like it! I hope you'll tag it for the EOTB challenge. =)
November 17th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Worked well
November 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close