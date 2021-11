Demolition site

The former Holiday Inn hotel, which has been closed for renovations since September 2019, is now being very slowly demolished. Apparently a brand shiny new hotel will be built on the site. The blue area on the left used to be the pool. If you zoom in you can still see the Fitness and Pool Regulations sign on the wall. I liked the ghostly effect of the wire fencing on the image, even though my lens could actually fit through the gap.